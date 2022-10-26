Icy conditions, crash between Mountain Home and Fairfield

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho — A crash has blocked U.S. Highway 20 Wednesday morning between Mountain Home and Fairfield, the Idaho Transportation Department reports.
A semi tractor-trailer jacknifed between Castle Rock Road and Cat Creek Summit, ITD said at 7:41 a.m. The highway remained blocked as of 9:15 a.m.
Conditions on the highway at the time of the crash included light snow and icy pavement, which has since become wet in rising temperatures.
Drivers traveling on U.S. 20 between Mountain Home and Fairfield are advised to reduce speed and expect delays. ITD has updates on the incident here. Check Idaho road conditions anytime by calling 511 or viewing road reports online at this link.
