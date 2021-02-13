After multiple wrecks, part of I-84 closed due to winter weather

Boise PD said westbound I-84 between Gowen Road and Orchard Street is closed until conditions improve.

BOISE, Idaho — Part of Interstate 84 in Boise is closing again on Friday due to winter road conditions.

The Boise Police Department closed the westbound interstate from Gowen Road to Orchard Street until road conditions get better.

The closure came after police responded to multiple vehicle accidents on I-84 in 20 minutes.

Police urge all drivers to slow down and buckle up when out on the roads.

On Friday morning, Boise Police closed part of the Connector down from the split of the interstate to 13th Street due to icy conditions on the roadways.

The Connector was closed for several hours on Friday morning while crews treated the interstate.

By mid-morning, Ada County Dispatchers told KTVB that they responded to a total of 47 slide-offs and wrecks in Ada County.

No serious injuries were reported Friday morning.