I-84 westbound closed between Baker City and LaGrande

Westbound I-84 is closed from Exit 302 to Exit 265 because of lane blockage and snowy/icy conditions.

BAKER CITY, Ore. — Weather conditions and spun out trucks blocking lanes have prompted the Oregon Department of Transportation to close the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 between Baker City and LaGrande, ODOT reported Friday afternoon.

The closure stretches from Exit 302 in Baker City to LaGrande Exit 265. ODOT said the closures are mainly due to trucks not chaining up, then spinning out and blocking the roadway.

This is Friday's second closure on I-84 in eastern Oregon. The eastbound lanes near Exit 256 west of LaGrande were closed in the morning because of a hazard posed by a disabled vehicle.

Conditions in the area have been snowy and icy.

Oregon road reports are posted online at TripCheck and are available by telephone. Travelers calling from outside Oregon are asked to call 503-588-2941. In Oregon, call 511 or 800-977-6368 for updates.

Idaho road reports are also posted online and accessible by phone at 511.

