I-84 closed in northeastern Oregon Saturday morning

ODOT reports high winds, blowing snow and zero visibility between Pendleton and Baker City.

BAKER CITY, Ore. — I-84 is closed eastbound and westbound in eastern Oregon between Exit 216 east of Pendleton and Exit 302 in Baker City, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported Saturday morning.

The closures are due to high winds, blowing snow and near zero visibility. I-84 westbound is also closed to commercial truck traffic between Exit 374 in Ontario and Exit 302 in Baker City due to no safe truck parking in Baker City or La Grande. The route will be open when conditions improve.

OR 245, OR 204 (Tollgate Hwy., sections of U.S. 30 between Baker City and North Powder, and other routes are also restricted to local traffic only as they are not safe detours for interstate traffic.

Portions of these highways were also shut down much of Friday following a truck crash.

Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions this winter. Check Oregon road reports online or call 511 or 800-977-6368. For Oregon road reports when calling from outside Oregon, call 503-588-2941.