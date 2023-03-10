I-84 back open in eastern Oregon after severe weather closure

Trucks were stranded overnight in eastern Oregon between La Grande and Baker City due to severe weather conditions.

LA GRANDE, Ore. — Trucks were stranded overnight in eastern Oregon between La Grande and Baker City due to severe weather conditions, leaving parts of 1-84 closed -- but the highway has reopened Friday morning.

The Oregon Department of Transportation warns travelers to expect winter conditions, drive with caution and chain up when required.

I-84 was previously closed eastbound and westbound between Exit 265 east of La Grande and Exit 304, according to ODOT.

I-84 eastbound was also closed at Exit 216 east of Pendleton and I-84 westbound is closed to trucks at Exit 374 in Ontario, due to no safe truck parking available in Baker City, ODOT said.

