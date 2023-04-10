I-84 blocked heading east from Boise after shooting

All lanes of Interstate 84 have been blocked Monday morning at the Eisenman interchange south of the Micron campus.

BOISE, Idaho — All eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are blocked near Eisenman Road in southeast Boise following a "confrontation that resulted in an officer-involved shooting," the Ada County Sheriff's Office said Monday morning.

A spokesman for the sheriff's office confirmed that the incident occurred, but did not yet have further details about what happened, and did not say if it was an officer or a suspect who was shot.

Idaho State Police posted on Twitter about the closure shortly after 3:30 a.m., and said troopers were diverting traffic. The Ada Co. Sheriff's Office also is responding.

The closure is near mile marker 59 southeast of Micron Technology Headquarters. An ISP spokesman said just after 7 a.m. that the highway would remain closed for a while longer.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This developing story will be updated as more information is confirmed.

