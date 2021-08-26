Lane closures on I-184 Connector into downtown Boise as officers investigate

BOISE, Idaho — Two eastbound lanes of I-184 -- the inbound connector -- are closed because of an ongoing investigation following a crash, Boise Police said Thursday afternoon.
The police department posted a traffic alert on Twitter at 4:26 p.m.
The scene is near the Emerald Street overpass, just east of the connector's Cole Road exit. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route if trying to head into the downtown area.
KTVB is working to get confirmation on any injuries or fatalities, and will update this story when we get that information.
