Lane closures on I-184 Connector into downtown Boise as officers investigate

Boise Police say they shut down the eastbound lanes shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday because of an ongoing investigation. Traffic is moving slowly in one lane.

BOISE, Idaho — Two eastbound lanes of I-184 -- the inbound connector -- are closed because of an ongoing investigation following a crash, Boise Police said Thursday afternoon.

The police department posted a traffic alert on Twitter at 4:26 p.m.

The scene is near the Emerald Street overpass, just east of the connector's Cole Road exit. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route if trying to head into the downtown area.

KTVB is working to get confirmation on any injuries or fatalities, and will update this story when we get that information.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a collision and ongoing investigation on the connector, BPD is closing traffic on the inbound connector toward downtown. Traffic is being diverted to I-84. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) August 26, 2021

