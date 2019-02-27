BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department has closed ten parts of highways across the state, due to extreme weather that has created dangerous driving conditions.

Idaho mountains have been pummeled with snowstorms in recent weeks and now eastern Idaho is starting to experience the same.

"Across the state, and especially in Eastern Idaho, heavy snows coupled with high winds are creating low visibility and massive snow drifts," Scott Stokes, the ITD chief deputy, said ina statement. "ITD's primary mission is maintaining the safety and mobility of Idaho's transportation system. We close roads when the traveling public and our ITD crews are in jeopardy."

To keep up with the deluge of snow on several highways, ITD is reallocating resources from across the state to attempt to keep roads cleared.

Here's the complete list of highway closures:

ID-21: Closed from Idaho City to Lowman

ID-21: Closed from Grandjean Junction to Banner Summit

ID-75: Closed from Ketchum to Stanley (avalanche at Galena Summit)

ID-87: Complete closure

US-20: Closed from Carey to Arco

US-20: Closed from Ashton to Montana State Line, likely closed for several days

I-15: Closed from Dubois to Montana State Line

ID-34: Soda Springs to Wyoming State Line

ID-47: Closed from Ashton to Bear Gulch

ID-33: Closed from Victor to Wyoming State Line (avalanche control)

"It is super important that people do not drive past closures," Stoker said in a statement. "If a road is closed, that means it is completely impassable and unsafe for travel."

Assistance from the Idaho Office of Emergency Management has been requested by ITD.