ITD: Highway 95 between Riggins and Pollock to reopen on Wednesday

The highway has been closed since Friday morning because of a massive rock slide.

RIGGINS, Idaho — A section of Highway 95, Idaho's main north-south route, is still closed because of a big rock slide south of Riggins, but that's about to change.



The Idaho Transportation Department says geotechnical experts were brought in to evaluate the slide, which measured about 120 feet long and around 40 feet deep.

"Yesterday geotechnical professionals measured the slope to identify short-term options to get the highway safely open," Operations Engineer Jared Hopkins said. "Today rock scalers will keep dislodging any loose material."

ITD said it plans to open US 95 to traffic between Pollock and Riggins on Wednesday, July 8. The highway will only open during the day to allow observation of the slope.

Rockslide on Highway 95 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Crews have closed Old Pollock Road to add gravel and install culverts to help the county repair it for local and commuter traffic. Work is expected to take up to two days.