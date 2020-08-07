One lane of traffic open on US 95 between Pollock and Riggins

Drivers can now get around the rockslide area on a temporary gravel road. ITD says expect lengthy delays.

RIGGINS, Idaho — One lane of Highway 95 between Pollock and Riggins reopened to traffic Wednesday morning.

The highway has been closed since Friday, July 3, because of a massive rockslide at milepost 188, about two miles north of Pollock.

The Idaho Transportation Department posted on its Twitter page that the highway will be open at 6 a.m. PDT / 7 a.m. MDT and close at 8 p.m. PDT / 9 p.m. MDT.

Drivers will pass around the slide on a temporary gravel road. Expect lengthy delays because only a limited number of vehicles will be allowed to pass underneath the slope at a time.

Scaling activity above will also require periodic 20-minute closures over the next couple of days.

"We have built a rock berm and placed large container boxes to shield traffic from any unforeseen rockfall," Operations Engineer Jared Hopkins said. "A spotter and a surveyor will watch the hillside and be ready to have flaggers close the highway in the unlikely event it becomes unstable."

ITD says around 30 minutes before the highway is closed each night, staff at barricades in Riggins and New Meadows will turn traffic away.

Rockslide on Highway 95 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Crews are continuing to break down rocks and push them up against the existing berm to make it taller and provide more room for any further debris.



Improvements to Old Pollock Road will be completed Wednesday, serving as another one-lane gravel option for local commuters only.



"For the time being, motorists should plan for congestion and expect the highway to be closed at night when we can't monitor the slope," Hopkins said. "We expect to keep flagging and monitoring for several weeks until we identify a long-term solution."

