Highway 95 closed after semi overturns north of Council

A 30-mile section of US Highway 95 is closed between mileposts 130 and 160.

Snowy conditions are causing havoc for drivers on highways in Idaho and Oregon.

A 30-mile section of US Highway 95 is closed.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department's website, there is an overturned semi trailer that is blocking traffic. The crash is near Fort Hall Hill at milepost 144.

The highway is closed from milepost 130 to 160, between Middle Fork Road (3 miles south of Council) and the Little Salmon River Bridge (near New Meadows).

The road closure was last updated at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday.

ITD has also closed a section of Highway 55 north of McCall due to hazardous driving conditions.

The highway is shut down between Long View Road (1 mile north of the McCall area) and New Meadows at US 95 junction (milepost 149.5 to 156).

Travelers are urged to check ITD's website before heading out.

ITD has also closed a 12-mile section of Idaho 21 from Grandjean to Banner Summit to the avalanche danger on that stretch of road. Crews will reassess the highway Wednesday morning.

And Interstate 84 in Oregon remain closed due to two separate crashes in the westbound lanes near mileposts 258 and 270.

Oregon transportation officials say the eastbound lanes of the freeway are closed near Pendleton from Exit 216 to Baker City (Exit 304).

The westbound lanes are closed between Ontario at Exit 374 and Exit 216 near Pendleton.

The westbound closure was extended to Ontario because of limited parking in Baker City.

And because the westbound blockage is preventing the Oregon Department of Transportation winter maintenance crews from returning after treating snow and ice on the eastbound freeway, both directions are closed at this time.

The closures could last for several more hours.