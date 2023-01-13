x
Highway 21 closed between Lowman and Stanley due to avalanche danger

The highway remains closed until further notice, but crews will reassess the conditions on Saturday.
Highway 21 between Lowman and Stanley is closed due to a massive avalanche on the road. Officials say the slide is 40-feet deep and one-quarter mile long.

IDAHO, USA — State Highway 21 is closed between Lowman and Stanley due to avalanche danger, Idaho Transportation Department released Friday.

The closure is between Warm Springs Creek Airport Road and The Custer at the Boise County line, south of the Stanley area, near milepost 93.7 to 105.5.

The stretch of highway is often closed during the winter due to avalanche risk -- in December of 2022, ITD said regular avalanche paths are typically located on mountain roads. People cannot park there or stop during the winter due to the heavy snow and danger of an avalanche.

Idaho Transportation Department crews will reassess the conditions beginning 7 a.m. Saturday.

