Head-on crash closes part of Meridian Road in Kuna

The Ada County Sheriff's Office said both drivers in the crash, which happened at the intersection of Meridian and Deer Flat roads in Kuna, were injured.

KUNA, Idaho — Several lanes of Meridian Road in Kuna are closed after a head-on crash between two trucks happened near the intersection of Meridian and Deer Flat roads.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office tweeted shortly after 10:30 a.m. that northbound lanes of Idaho Highway 69, better know as Meridian Road, are now closed at the intersection with Deer Flat Road in Kuna.

The lanes will be closed as sheriff's deputies investigate the crash. Officials did not provide an estimated time when the lanes may reopen.

The sheriff's office added that both drivers were injured but did not share identifying details about either driver, how the crash happened or the severity of the drivers' injuries. It is also unknown if there were any passengers in either of the vehicles.