Gowen Road Interchange to close overnight for chipseal work

The Idaho Transportation Department says interchange will be closed from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday.

BOISE, Idaho — A traffic alert for motorists traveling in east Boise.

The Idaho Transportation Department says crews will be closing the eastbound Interstate 84 entrance and exit ramps for the Gowen Road Interchange (Exit 57) starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday and extending until 5 a.m. Thursday to chipseal pavement on Gowen Road.



Eastbound traffic will be detoured to the Eisenman Road Interchange (Exit 59A). Check 511 for current and scheduled closures.



"Crews are working hard through Wednesday night to complete the Gowen Interchange to minimize impacts to Gowen Road traffic" said ITD Project Manager Patrick Kelly. "Their goal is to be complete before traffic onset on Thursday morning."



Throughout June, crews have been sealcoating the travel lanes of I-84 between the Broadway and Eisenman interchanges, as well as the ramps at Broadway, Gowen, Eisenman, and Blacks Creek. Work began June 1st and is anticipated to be complete later this month.

