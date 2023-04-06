Idaho gas prices lower than the national average

IDAHO, USA — Idaho gas prices have stayed steady while the rest of the nation has seen increases. According to AAA , the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.55 but Idaho's is $3.54.

"OPEC's announcement that it will cut crude oil production by an additional 1 million barrels per day in May has already pushed the cost of crude above $80 per barrel, and the impact is starting to make its way down to the price of finished gasoline," says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. "Idaho hasn't been affected yet, but if prices continue to creep higher across the country, it's only a matter of time before we follow suit, especially as fuel demand ramps up with the return of warm weather."