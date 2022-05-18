U.S., Idaho average gas prices reach record-high $4.57

The average price for regular gasoline in Idaho is 17 cents more than it was a month ago and 7 cents more than just one week ago.

BOISE, Idaho — The average price for a gallon of gas has reached a record high for Idaho and the United States, both sitting at $4.57 on Wednesday.

According to AAA, expensive crude oil is the primary contributor for the high gas prices. More than half of the price of finished gasoline is made up by crude oil.

The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is trading around $110 per barrel. The per-barrel price was $108 more than a month ago and $66 more than a year ago, AAA said.

The average price for regular gasoline in Idaho is 17 cents more than it was a month ago and 7 cents more than just one week ago. Nationwide, the $4.57 average price is up 17 cents from over one week ago and 48 cents higher than one month ago.

"Just a month ago, the U.S. average was 31 cents below Idaho's average price. The fact that they're tied today isn't an indication that things are improving in the Gem State – rather, it's a sign of how awful things are getting everywhere," AAA Idaho public affairs director, Matthew Conde said. "If the current trend continues, some drivers will have to make some really hard choices about how to budget for expensive fuel and still pull off a family road trip this spring and summer."

Idaho ranks 23rd in the U.S. for most-expensive fuel. In California, the average price for a regular gallon of gas is more than $6.

California is the first state to surpass the $6 mark, while six states are over $5 per gallon. According to AAA, Kansas has the cheapest fuel, averaging $4.03 per gallon.

"According to AAA research, 75 percent of Americans will consider making changes to their daily driving behavior at the $5 mark, but more than half of those who have already planned a summer vacation also say that they won't cancel no matter how expensive pump prices get," Conde said. "Eventually, high gas prices will likely curb demand, but with the entire summer travel season still ahead, it appears that we haven't reached that point just yet."

AAA's list of the ten most expensive states to purchase gas is included below:

California ($6.05) Hawaii ($5.34) Nevada ($5.22) Washington ($5.15) Alaska ($5.12) Oregon ($5.11) Illinois ($4.92) District of Columbia ($4.87) New York ($4.87) Arizona ($4.83)

The average cost of regular gas for cities across the Gem State is also listed below:

Boise - $4.58

Coeur d'Alene - $4.67

Franklin - $4.57

Idaho Falls - $4.39

Lewiston - $4.64

Pocatello - $4.39

Rexburg - $4.50

Twin Falls - $4.54

Watch more Local News: