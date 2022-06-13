Idaho gas prices jump 20 cents in a week, according to AAA

The least expensive gas in the state can currently be found in Southeast Idaho, according to AAA.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho drivers continue to face rising prices at the pump. The state average jumped 20 cents in a week to $5.10 for a gallon of regular, which is 60 cents more than a month ago and $1.81 more than a year ago, according to AAA.

The national average price of gas is currently $5.01 per gallon, 14 cents more than a week ago, 58 cents more than a month ago, and $1.93 more than a year ago, according to AAA.

"Crude oil supplies are tight, summer fuel demand is on the rise, and drivers are stuck in the middle," said Matthew Conde, AAA Idaho public affairs director. "With no immediate relief in sight, Idaho families continue to be under enormous pressure to find ways to make long-awaited vacations, and in some cases, the daily commute and regular errands, possible."

Idaho is currently ranked as having the 12th most expensive average state gas prices, according to AAA.

Below is a list of the top ten most expensive state gas prices:

California $6.44 Nevada $5.66 Alaska $5.57 Illinois $5.56 Washington $5.55 Oregon $5.54 Hawaii $5.53 Arizona $5.32 District of Columbia $5.26 Indiana $5.22

The least expensive gas in the state can currently be found in Southeast Idaho, and drivers in rural areas, where fuel has to be transported further, are paying the most, according to AAA.

U.S. gasoline demand increased by 200,000 barrels to 9.2 million per day this week, according to AAA.

"As temperatures soar, one way to stretch your fuel budget is to use your car's air conditioner sparingly, and park in shaded areas to reduce your cooling needs when you drive again," Conde said. "Keep your tires inflated, and ditch anything heavy that you don't need in or on your vehicle."

AAA currently projects that gas prices will increase through the 4th of July weekend and beyond.

Below is a list of Idaho gas prices as of 6/13/22:

Boise - $5.11

Coeur d'Alene - $5.05

Franklin - $4.99

Idaho Falls - $5.02

Lewiston - $5.07

Pocatello - $5.01

Rexburg - $5.07

Twin Falls - $5.12

Watch more Local News: