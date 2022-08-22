Idaho gas prices continue to see gradual decline

The average price of gas in Idaho was $4.62 per gallon last week, while the national average was $3.86 per gallon.

BOISE, Idaho — The average price of gas in Boise was $4.71 per gallon last week, 6.1 cents lower than the week prior, according to GasBuddy.

Boise gas prices are 41.3 cents a gallon lower than the previous month, 81.3 cents higher than a year ago, while the national average sits at $3.86 per gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.

The national average diesel prices have also dropped to $4.97 per gallon, a 6.3 cent drop from last week.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas prices in Boise was $4.33 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive gas was $5.29 per gallon, a difference of 96 cents. The cheapest price in the state was $3.93 per gallon and the highest was $5.29 per gallon.

The total national average gas prices have fallen by 51.3 cents per gallon from last month, 72.2 cents higher than this time last year, according to GasBuddy.

"While some areas saw gas prices rise slightly last week, the national average saw yet another weekly decline, extending the streak to ten straight weeks. The pace of declines is certainly slowing down as oil prices have bounced up slightly, but the West Coast and Northeastern U.S. are areas that still may see gas prices decline, while the South and Midwest see the drop fade and potentially slight increases," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "In addition to falling gasoline prices, the average price of diesel has fallen below $5 per gallon for the first time since March, likely helping to cool off aggressive inflation numbers. Thus far, Mother Nature has spared us from disruptions from hurricanes, but that remains a wildcard as we head into the peak of hurricane season."

In comparison, Oregon gas prices are averaging $4.80 per gallon, 4.8 cents from last week.

Watch more Local News: