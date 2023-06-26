'Holding pretty stable': Gas prices relax ahead of Fourth of July travel

Gas prices in Boise trend downward, while the national average remains essentially unchanged.

BOISE, Idaho — According to GasBuddy's survey of 216 stations in Boise, the average cost for unleaded gas continues to go down. Pump prices fell 1.2 cents in the last week, this following a 5-cent decrease the week prior.

Idaho:

The average price for gas in Boise was $3.90, as of Monday, June 26. Although the updated average is 1.2 cents more than one month ago, it's a relief from the average price on this day, one year ago. On June 26, 2022, gasoline cost $1.32 more per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, as of Monday, the cheapest station in Boise was priced at $3.73 per gallon while the most expensive was $4.15 - a 42-cent difference. Meanwhile, the lowest price in all of Idaho was $3.69 and the highest was $4.79. Check out KTVB's interactive map to find the cheapest gas prices near you.

Historical gasoline prices in Boise and the national average going back ten years, according to GasBuddy data:

June 26, 2022: $5.22/g (U.S. Average: $4.88/g)

June 26, 2021: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.09/g)

June 26, 2020: $2.39/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

June 26, 2019: $3.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.69/g)

June 26, 2018: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

June 26, 2017: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

June 26, 2016: $2.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

June 26, 2015: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)

June 26, 2014: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

June 26, 2013: $3.82/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

"While some states saw big increases from last week, I expect those states to see a calmer week ahead. Other states saw prices fall, and some like Arizona fell significantly as some of the kinks in supply have improved there over the last few weeks," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Regional:

Neighboring areas and their unleaded gasoline average prices as of June 26:

Oregon - $4.59

Washington - $4.91

Nevada - $4.20

Utah - $3.98

Montana - $3.69

Wyoming - $3.59

"It's been another generally sideways week for the national average, which has remained stuck in the $3.50 to $3.60 per gallon range since late April with fundamentals generally holding pretty stable, even though oil prices have bounced around between $65 to $80 in the same timeframe," De Haan said.

National:

GasBuddy data determined that the national average price of gasoline (for both unleaded gas and diesel gas) was essentially unchanged from last week.

As of Monday, the national average for unleaded regular was $3.54 per gallon. That value is 1.5 cents less than one month ago and $1.34 less than one year ago. The national price of diesel fell 0.2 cents in the last week, averaging out at $3.84 per gallon.

"Ultimately, we could see the national average nudge a bit lower in the week ahead, should oil prices fail to rally. But, with developments including the Wagner group destabilizing and testing Russia, there can always be last minute shifts that impact prices, which we continue to watch for and hope the market remains calm," De Haan said.

