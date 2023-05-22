A jump at the pump for Idahoans as Memorial Day approaches

Oil volatility and recent debt ceiling discussions are expected to negatively impact the cost of gasoline as 241,000 Idahoans prepare for Memorial Day travel.

As more than 42 million Americans - including 241,000 Idahoans - head out for Memorial Day weekend, AAA Idaho and GasBuddy report that filling up the gas tank won't be quite as painful as last year.

"In the run up to Memorial Day, the national average price of gas has seen little overall movement over the last week. We've seen more states see prices climb than fall, which has been driven by oil's volatility as debt ceiling discussions are ongoing," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

As of Monday, May 22, GasBuddy found the average price for unleaded gas in Idaho to be $3.74 per gallon, a value that's generally unchanged from the average last week, with only a 1.1-cent increase.

"I think we'll see prices rise slightly as we get closer to Memorial Day, especially if there are positive developments in the debt ceiling discussions in D.C., while pessimism could drive prices slightly lower," said De Haan.

Boise:

According to GasBuddy's survey of 216 stations in Boise, Boise's average price for gas was $3.85 per gallon - a value also generally unchanged with a 0.4-cent decrease.

However, the findings did reveal that prices in Boise, as of Monday, were 16.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, but 75.9 cents lower than a year ago.

GasBuddy price reports found the cheapest station in Boise was priced at $3.59, while the most expensive was $3.94.

Meanwhile, the difference in price in the state reveals a much larger gap.

Idaho/ Regional :

The lowest price in the Gem State on Monday was $3.35, while the highest was $4.79 - a difference of $1.44 per gallon. GasBuddy quoted Idaho's average at $3.74.

AAA calculated a slightly higher average cost for Idaho gasoline, finding the average price per gallon of regular unleaded to be $3.76 - a 2-cent increase from one week ago and 12 cents more than a month ago, but 87 cents less than a year ago.

"The Idaho average has been floating between $3.74 and $3.76 since the beginning of May but could rise as people start hitting the road in droves," said AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director Matthew Conde.



Seven-year retrospective of U.S. and Idaho gas prices on Memorial Day:

YEAR U.S. IDAHO

2023 $3.54 $3.74

2022 $4.62 $4.72

2021 $3.04 $3.24

2020 $1.96 $2.14

2019 $2.83 $3.20

2018 $2.97 $3.18

2017 $2.37 $2.58

2016 $2.32 $2.46

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Washington - $4.44 per gallon

Oregon - $4.14 per gallon

Utah - $4.11 per gallon

"Last year, the cost of crude oil skyrocketed as the market reeled from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and gasoline prices followed. But it will be easier for families to make a trip this year," said Conde.



National:

"I continue to be optimistic that the national average will remain under $4 per gallon for most of, if not the entire summer, with Americans spending a combined $1.6 billion less on gasoline over Memorial Day weekend this year compared to last," said De Haan.

AAA said that the majority of the country is faring better than the Gem State. The national average currently at $3.54 per gallon, which is the same as one week ago, 13 cents less than a month ago and $1.05 less than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 3.2 cents in the last week and stands at $3.94 per gallon.

