GasBuddy: prices continue dropping, but not by much in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — The average cost for a gallon of gas in Idaho has dropped by a few cents, according to GasBuddy, but is still sitting much higher than this time last year.

In the last week, gasoline prices in Boise have fallen by about 3.4 cents per gallon, according to a new report from GasBuddy, and currently sits at $4.25 per gallon.

That price is 11.5 cents less than where it was a month ago, but is 47.3 cents higher than where prices were in Boise in 2021.

"With oil prices remaining volatile, the outlook is murky, but I'm hopeful in the lead up to Thanksgiving we'll see prices declining in more states," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said, "while others may not be quite as lucky. Regardless, we'll still be seeing the most expensive Thanksgiving Day prices on record."

Nationally, the average price of a gallon of gas has fallen by 2.6 cents in the last week, sitting at $3.76 per gallon, and is down 14.3 cents from the previous month. However, that price is still 36.3 cents higher than this point last year, according to GasBuddy data.

Diesel prices have risen by 2.3 cents nationally, standing at $5.34 per gallon.

"After rising the week prior, the national average has changed directions again, posting a modest weekly decline with prices dropping in a majority of states. The decline has been partly driven by Great Lakes states, where prices fell by 15-25 cents per gallon due to an improvement in the refining situation, and also oil prices, which fell back under $90 per barrel last week," said De Haan.

The cheapest station in Boise was priced at $3.99 for a gallon of regular gas, while the most expensive sat at $4.39 per gallon; a difference of 40 cents per gallon. Across the state of Idaho, the cheapest gas station listed their gas at $3.69 per gallon, while the most expensive was $4.95 per gallon; a difference of $1.26.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Ogden- $3.97/g, down 5.9 cents per gallon from last week's $4.03/g.

Oregon- $4.77/g, down 5.2 cents per gallon from last week's $4.82/g.

