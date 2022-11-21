GasBuddy: Prices continue to unexpectedly decline, but decreases remain minimal

"It's terrific news as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel, with tens of thousands of stations under $3 per gallon," Patrick De Haan said.

BOISE, Idaho — Despite expectations, the average cost for a gallon of gas in Idaho has continued to gradually fall, according to GasBuddy, but only by a few cents. Additionally, prices are still much higher than this time last year.

According to a new report from GasBuddy, in the last week, gasoline prices in Boise have fallen by about 3.8 cents per gallon, and currently sits at $4.21 per gallon.

That price is 11.5 cents less than where it was a month ago, but is 43.1 cents higher than where prices were in Boise in 2021.

"What an incredible turnaround in the last week. While a decline was expected in more states than last week, I didn't expect every single state to hop on the bandwagon so quickly. But, it's terrific news as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel, with tens of thousands of stations under $3 per gallon, and thousands more to join in the next few weeks, barring a dramatic turnaround," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

Nationally, the average price of a gallon of gas has fallen by 11.9 cents in the last week, sitting at $3.64 per gallon, and is down 16.4 cents from the previous month. However, that price is still 24.5 cents higher than this point last year, according to GasBuddy data.

Diesel prices have also declined nationally, standing at $5.28 per gallon, a decrease of 6.7 cents in the last week.

The cheapest station in Boise was priced at $3.99 for a gallon of regular gas, while the most expensive sat at $4.33 per gallon; a difference of 34 cents per gallon. Across the state of Idaho, the cheapest gas station listed their gas at $3.64 per gallon, while the most expensive was $5.30 per gallon; a difference of $1.66.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Ogden- $3.88/g, down 8.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.97/g

Oregon- $4.62/g, down 15.4 cents per gallon from last week's $4.77/g

"Everyone will be seeing relief at the pump this week, with even more substantial declines on the way as oil prices plummeted last week to briefly trade under $80 per barrel," De Haan said. "It's not impossible that if oil markets hold here, we could see a national average of $2.99 around Christmas, certainly the gift that every motorist is hoping for. Drivers shouldn't be in a rush to fill up as prices will come down nearly coast-to-coast into the heavily traveled Thanksgiving holiday."

Watch more Local News: