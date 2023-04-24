Boise gas prices on the rise

"While it's possible we could go higher later this summer," De Haan said, "it's certainly looking optimistic for motorists."

BOISE, Idaho — Idahoans may have noticed a bump at the pump this week, as prices in the Gem State are on the way up and statewide prices are sitting well above the $3 mark.

According to a new report from GasBuddy, gasoline prices in Boise have risen by 6.3 cents in the last week and sit at an average of $3.69 per gallon.

The price of gas in Boise is 2.3 cents less per gallon than a month ago, but 82.9 cents higher than a year ago. Diesel costs have also declined nationally by 3.0 cents in the last week and sit at $4.12 per gallon on average.

"For the first time in several weeks, the national average price of gasoline has seen a decline, and while the fall was quite small, the bigger news may be that we may have seen a short-term peak for the price of gasoline," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. "While any unexpected outages could push it up again, there is a rising possibility that barring such, we may have seen our high water mark for the national average for the summer."

Related Articles Interactive Idaho map: Find the cheapest gas prices in your area

Current gas prices in neighboring areas:

Utah - $3.66/g, up 9.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.56/g

Oregon - $4.03/g, up 4.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.99/g

The cheapest station in Boise was charging $3.49 per gallon of regular unleaded, while the most expensive was $3.99 per gallon, according to GasBuddy; a difference of 50 cents per gallon. Throughout the state, the lowest listed price was $3.23 per gallon and the highest was $4.39 per gallon, a difference of $1.16 per gallon.

Nationally, the average price of gas fell 0.8 cents per gallon, averaging $3.64 per gallon. The national average is up by 22.8 cents per gallon from a month ago, and 46.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.

"Typically, gas prices peak between May and June, and with the oil market showing significant cracks in strength, we may have seen the peak in the national average already occur, a few weeks earlier than average," De Haan said. "While it's possible we could go higher later this summer should a major hurricane target sensitive infrastructure, it appears the odds that the national average will miss the $4 per gallon mark are rising. It's certainly looking optimistic for motorists."

Watch more Local News: