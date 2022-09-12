Gas prices continue steady decline across Idaho

Gas prices across Idaho are averaging $4.44 per gallon and national diesel prices are $5.01 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

BOISE, Idaho — Average gas prices across Idaho have dropped to $4.44 per gallon, 2.7 cents less than last week, according to GasBuddy.

Meanwhile, in Boise average gas prices are $4.55 per gallon as of yesterday, four cents lower than last week, and 22.9 cents lower than a month ago. However, Boise gas prices are still 67.5 cents higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas prices in Boise was priced at $4.23 per gallon and the most expensive gas was $5.29 per gallon, a $1.06 per gallon difference. Statewide, the cheapest gas price was $3.75, and the most expensive gas was $5.49 per gallon, a $1.74 price difference.

Nationally, gas has fallen 7.6 cents averaging $3.67 per gallon, and diesel prices are averaging $5.01 per gallon, 5.5 cents lower than last week.

"We continue to see the national average price of gasoline decline, now for the thirteenth straight week. But we're seeing drastically different price behaviors from coast to coast, with some areas seeing noticeable increases while others are seeing decreases," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Refinery issues in California are leading to increases in areas supplied by the state's refineries, including areas of Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and of course, California. Gasoline supply remains tight for the East Coast with some modest moves up, while prices continue to edge lower in the Plains, South and areas of the Great Lakes. For now, I believe the drop in prices will overpower the increases, leading to potentially another decline this week, but we're in a very fragile time and certainly could see a broader move higher in the weeks ahead."

Oregon gas prices are averaging $4.63 per gallon, 5.1 cents lower than last week.

