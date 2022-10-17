Gas prices rise slightly in Boise, while falling nationally

Gas prices have continued to drop from the record summer highs, but it is still a lot higher than in 2021, and recent data suggest the trend may soon come to an end.

BOISE, Idaho — Gas prices, on average, have continued to decrease from the summer record-highs, but it is still a lot more expensive than on this day in 2021, and recent data suggests that trend may not continue for much longer.

The average cost of gas in Boise has risen by 2.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging at $4.35 per gallon, and 103. cents lower than a month ago; however, that is still 55.3 cents higher per gallon than this time last year, according to GasBuddy. Diesel has also increased by 18.7 cents nationally in the last week, costing $5.06 per gallon on average.

"After a sharp rise in the national average over the last few weeks, we've seen an abrupt, yet expected decline as refinery issues have eased in the West and Great Lakes, overpowering some increases elsewhere. Though at the same time, diesel prices have soared," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The cheapest station in Boise was charging $4.15 per gallon of regular unleaded, while the most expensive was $4.59 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. Throughout the state, the lowest listed price was $3.87 per gallon and the highest was $5.19 per gallon, a difference of $1.32 per gallon.

Nationally, the average price of gas fell 5.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86 per gallon. The national average is up by 20.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, and 56.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data.

Neighboring areas and their current average gas prices:

Ogden - $4.15/g, up 10.4 cents per gallon from last week's $4.05/g

Oregon - $4.30/g, down 19.4 cents per gallon from last week's $5.50/g

"We'll see a continued sharp drop in gas prices on the West Coast, including areas like Las Vegas and Phoenix, which are supplied by refiners in California, as refinery outages have been addressed," De Haan said. "The Great Lakes will see prices drift lower as BP's Whiting refinery is soon to complete maintenance. In addition, oil prices have cooled off slightly after OPEC+'s decision to cut production, and that should slow increases elsewhere. Diesel and heating oil prices are likely to continue to rise as extremely low inventories of middle-of-the-barrel products like these two push prices higher."

