Gas prices fall slightly in Boise, Idaho average down

BOISE, Idaho — Average gasoline prices in Boise have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week.

According to GasBuddy, the price now averages $4.32 per gallon today.

Boise prices are 8.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but are 53.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy reports.

Diesel prices have risen 4.0 cents in the last week, however.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Boise was priced at $3.79 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $4.99 per gallon.

Idaho averages $4.32 per gallon, which is down 4.0 cents from last week.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 per gallon.

