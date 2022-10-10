Boise gas prices fall, Idaho prices rise

Idaho rose 1.9 cents per gallon in gas in a week, whereas the city of Boise's average gas prices have fallen 3.5 cents per gallon.

IDAHO, USA — Average gas prices in Boise have fallen, while the Idaho average has risen over the last week.

According to GasBuddy reports, Boise gas prices fell 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, where it sits at $4.33 per gallon.

Idaho's average is different -- the state's average is $4.40 per gallon, which is up 1.9 cents per gallon from last week.

Ten years ago on Oct. 10, gas prices in Boise sat at $3.75 per gallon.

For comparison, Oregon's current average is $5.50 per gallon, a 15.5 cent rise from last week.

"With OPEC+ deciding to cut oil production by two million barrels a day, we've seen oil prices surge 20%, which is the primary factor in the national average rising for the third straight week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"Some of the refinery snags that have caused prices to surge in the West and Great Lakes appear to be improving, with prices in those two regions likely to inch down, even with OPEC's decision, as the drop in wholesale prices has offset the rise due to the production cut. But where gas prices didn't jump because of refinery issues, they will rise a total of 10-30 cents due to oil's rise, and some areas are certainly seeing the jump already. For now, I don't expect much improvement in prices for most of the country, with California and the Great Lakes as the exception, with downdrafts likely in the days and weeks ahead."

