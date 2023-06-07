Gas prices reach $4 in Boise for first time in 2023

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Boise hit the $4 mark on Wednesday for the first time this year. The average cost statewide sits at $3.94.

BOISE, Idaho — For the first time this calendar year, the average price for a gallon of regular gas reached the $4 mark in Boise Wednesday morning.

Sitting at $4.01 per gallon, the cost at the pump in the City of Trees is well above the national average of $3.55, according to AAA. Wednesday's average price for regular gas in Idaho is $3.94, the ninth-most expensive mark among states.

Boise is not the only area feeling the pain at the pump. AAA said Franklin County has an average price of $4.11 for a gallon of regular fuel, along with "other rural parts of the state" over the $4 price.

With other Idaho cities tracking close to Boise's per-gallon price – such as Pocatello ($3.97), Lewiston ($3.93) and Coeur d'Alene ($3.92) – officials said the statewide average could hit $4 as soon as later this week.

“As travel ramps up throughout the spring and summer, higher gas prices are unfortunate, but not unexpected,” AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said. “Boise, and the Treasure Valley in general, is a hotspot based on population density, Pocatello is seeing surging demand from I-84 and I-15 traffic flows, and the Panhandle is a very attractive tourist spot this time of year. But prices in the state are, on average, $1 per gallon cheaper than a year ago, and won’t deter most travelers from taking part in the Great American road trip this summer.”

Idaho's average price for regular gas is up roughly 8 cents from last week's tag of $3.86. According to AAA, the average cost was an eye-opening $4.98 one year ago.

The cost of diesel sits at $4 Wednesday morning, down from the statewide average of $4.10 a month ago. 19 states have more expensive diesel prices than Idaho, AAA reports. Hawaii ($5.78) and California ($5.06) lead the way with the most expensive average cost for diesel in the nation.

To view AAA's state-by-state breakdown of averages gas prices, click here.

Watch more Local News: