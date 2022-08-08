Average Boise gas prices continue to fall

Average gas prices around Boise dropped by 9 cents last week, averaging $4.85 per gallon.

BOISE, Idaho — Average Boise gas prices dropped by 9 cents last week, averaging $4.85 per gallon according to a survey by GasBuddy.

GasBuddy surveyed the 216 gas stations around Boise, finding that prices are 43.7 cents per gallon lower than last month, but still average 94.6 cents per gallon higher than last year.

The national average for diesel prices dropped 13.1 cents in the last week, standing at an average of $5.14 per gallon.

The cheapest gas prices around Boise are $4.53 per gallon, and the most expensive was $5.29 per gallon, a difference of 76 cents. While the lowest in the state was $3.95 per gallon, and the highest in the state was $5.49 per gallon, with a difference of $1.54, according to GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy, the national average gas prices, fell 15.8 cents per gallon last week, averaging $4.01 per gallon. The national average has dropped 68.7 cents per gallon since last month, but still stands 83.6 cents higher than a year ago.

"The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week. By the end of the week, one hundred thousand stations will be at $3.99 or less," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "Diesel continues to decline as well, and will likely soon fall under $5 per gallon. We've even seen nearly a dozen stations in low-priced states fall under $2.99, a welcome return to some lucky motorists in areas of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa. The groundwork is laid for a ninth week of decline, with areas of the West Coast soon ditching the $5 per gallon average. While I'm upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we're starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption."

