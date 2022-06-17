Flaggers directing traffic at Highway 55, Banks-Lowman Road intersection Sunday

The Idaho Transportation Department plans to flag traffic at the busy intersection on eight weekends this summer with highest number of expected travelers.

BANKS, IDAHO, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) Friday announced its summer flagging will begin this weekend at the Idaho Highway 55 and Banks-Lowman Road intersection.

ITD plans to flag traffic on the eight weekends where the highest number of travelers are expected to hit the busy road. The transportation department said it partnered with a working group of Boise and Valley County community members to solidify the summer flagging schedule.

Travelers can expect ITD flaggers at the Idaho Highway 55 and Banks-Lowman Road intersection on the following days:

June 19 - Sunday

July 4 - Monday (Independence Day)

July 10 - Sunday

July 17 - Sunday

July 24 - Sunday

July 31 - Sunday

August 7 - Sunday

September 5 - Monday (Labor Day)

To check the latest road conditions, visit the Idaho 511 website by clicking here. For more information on road construction work happening across the Gem State, including ITD's Idaho Highway 55 project, click here.

