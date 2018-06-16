Two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash involving five vehicles on Interstate 84 near Hazelton in Jerome County.

The crash occurred at about 1:46 p.m. at milepost 88, about two miles west of Hazelton.

Idaho State Police say three drivers headed westbound were slowing down for construction traffic when the driver of a pickup pulling a fifth-wheel camper trailer failed to slow down and struck a Kia Soul, which then struck one of the cars that had slowed down for construction, causing that car to spin out of control into eastbound traffic and strike another car head-on.

Joe Seymour, 68, of Marshall, Missouri, and his passenger, Mary Seymour, 67, were taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Police say Joe Seymour was driving the Kia Soul that was hit by the Ford F250 pickup pulling a fifth-wheel.

Police say all of the people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts.

The westbound and eastbound lanes of I-84 were blocked for about two hours while crews worked to clear the scene. Jerome Rural Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, and the Idaho Transportation Department assisted ISP.

© 2018 KTVB