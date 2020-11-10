'A tragedy that defies any sense of meaning:' Crash near Glenns Ferry leaves two dead

The crash involved four vehicles and eight people, including three teenagers.

GLENNS FERRY, Idaho — Idaho State Police is investigating a four-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night near Glenns Ferry. The crash killed two people and put three others in the hospital.

At around 6:30 p.m., 18-year-old King Hill resident Jorge A. Ramirez was driving west on Interstate 84 in a semi-truck hauling a trailer. 28-year-old Meridian resident Brittany Jenkins was driving east on I-84 with 27-year-old Meridian resident Austin Jenkins and a teenage passenger.

Ramirez did not stop for slowing traffic and struck Brittany Jenkins' vehicle, a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country. The impact from Ramirez's vehicle caused the Chrysler to strike two more vehicles driving west: a 2020 Hyundai Kona, driven by 47-year-old Douglas, Alaska resident Burt L. Jackson, and a 2015 Volvo semi-truck hauling a trailer, driven by 29-year-old South Richmond Hill, New York resident Gurprett Singh.

Austin Jenkins and the teenage passenger were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Brittany Jenkins and two other teens were taken to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

The Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine said in a statement Monday that Austin Jenkins was a student doctor in his second year of studies. Jenkins, who was also a commissioned officer in the military, was set to graduate in 2023.

"On behalf of the entire Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine community, we are heartbroken at the loss of Austin," said Dr. Tracy J. Farnsworth, ICOM President. "Austin was an outstanding young man who touched the lives of many and he will be greatly missed. Please join us in keeping Austin's family, friends, and all who knew and loved him in your thoughts and prayers."

ICOM will offer support and counseling services to staff and students at ICOM. Jenkins will be honored in a ceremony on campus in the coming days.

"This is a tragedy that defies any sense of meaning or understanding," said Dr. Thomas J. Mohr, ICOM Dean and Chief Academic Officer. "This is a very difficult loss for the ICOM family and we are extremely saddened. We extend our deepest condolences to Austin's family and friends in this time of intense sadness and grief."

The crash caused lanes of travel to be blocked for approximately six hours.

