Fatal crash on Highway 95 north of Riggins

LUCILE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a single-vehicle fatal collision that occurred Sunday Morning on highway 95 at milepost 201.5 near Lucile Idaho.

The white ford truck was occupied by one 65-year-old man from Clark Fork, Idaho. The man was driving southbound when the truck left the highway, struck the cliffside, and caught fire, according to ISP.

The driver passed away on the scene.

