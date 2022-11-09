Fatal crash in Canyon County kills driver, sends two children to hospital, police investigating

Early Sunday, a vehicle crashed in Canyon County near Sunshine Road, killing the driver and sent two children to the hospital.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal crash in Canyon County early Sunday that killed the driver and sent two children to the hospital.

According to ISP the crash occurred around 3 a.m. on Batt Corner Road near Sunshine Road.

A 33-year-old woman was driving northbound on Batt Corner Road in a 2010 Dodge Journey with two children from Notus in the vehicle.

The car left the road, struck a guardrail and crashed into a canal, according to ISP.

ISP said that the woman died at the scene of the crash and the two children were transported to a hospital. The severity of the two children's injuries is unknown at this time.

