Expect delays on Boise Avenue over the next week

The Ada County Highway District is starting milling and paving work Wednesday between Broadway Avenue and Gekeler Lane.

BOISE, Idaho — A traffic advisory for drivers who use Boise Avenue.

The Ada County Highway District will begin milling and paving the road beginning Wednesday, July 28.

Motorists should expect delays up to 15 minutes and are encouraged to use alternate routes when possible.



The work will start Wednesday on Boise Avenue from Broadway Avenue to Gekeler Lane, then move to the front of Garfield Elementary School on Saturday and Sunday. Officials say this will help minimize impacts to students taking summer school classes.

ACHD says the road will remain open during construction, but there will be lane restrictions and flaggers on-site to direct traffic.



ACHD says the roadwork should be complete by Friday, August 6.

Officials say the milling and paving work on Boise Avenue is part of ACHD's 2021 Federal Aid Capital Maintenance Project. In its first phase, this pavement maintenance project consists primarily of the removal and replacement of either all or a portion of the existing asphalt pavement on various roads throughout the county. Work also includes reconstructing adjacent curb ramps to meet current ADA standards and minor stormwater pipe replacements.



You can learn more about the Boise Avenue project and which road segments will see improvements by visiting the project page on ACHD's website.

Last week we told you about the highway district's plan to replace around 250 street signs that were damaged by heat. An official says it will take about three years to replace them all.

