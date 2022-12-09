x
Eastbound I-84 shut down after crash in Baker County

The crash occurred Friday morning about 11 miles west of Huntington.
Credit: Oregon Dept. of Transportation
Crash blocking eastbound Interstate 84 Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, near BAker City, Oregon.

BAKER CITY, Ore. — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are closed from La Grande to Ontario, Oregon, because of a truck crash near Huntington, the Oregon Department of Transportation reported Friday.

The crash occurred near milepost 335, which is 11 miles west of Huntington, and blocked all lanes.

As of 10:50 a.m. Friday, ODOT indicates the eastbound lanes of I-84 and all on- and off-ramps are closed from exit 265 near La Grande to exit 374 in Ontario. The westbound lanes and ramps remain open.

There's currently no estimate on when the route will reopen.

Travelers should expect and be prepared for winter conditions. Continue to check road reports for Oregon and Idaho online or call 511 for updates.

