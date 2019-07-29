NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — One man was killed and another hurt when they were flung from a pickup during a rollover crash on Interstate 84 Sunday.

The crash happened at 5:35 p.m. south of New Plymouth.

According to Idaho State Police, 28-year-old Jon Michael Cason of Snyder, Texas was driving east in a flatbed Ford pickup when he veered off the right shoulder. Cason overcorrected, steering back onto the road, then into the median where his truck overturned.

Both Cason and his passenger, 33-year-old Joseph Sykes of Bruneau, were thrown from the truck as it rolled. Neither man was wearing a seatbelt, police say.

Sykes died from his injuries at the scene.

Cason was taken first to St. Luke's Medical Plaza in Fruitland, then transferred to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

He was listed in fair condition at the hospital Monday morning.

The crash blocked lanes for more than two hours while police investigated.