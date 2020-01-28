Downed power lines near Black's Creek exit close eastbound lanes on I-84

Traffic is being diverted off Interstate 84 at the Black's Creek exit at milepost 62.

BOISE, Idaho — Downed power lines have forced all eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 to close down near milepost 64, according to Idaho State Police.

The Idaho Transportation Department and Idaho State Police are working to clear the downed power lines off the interstate. Officials said an Idaho Power crew is en route to help remove the power lines but don't know when the eastbound lanes will reopen.

Police are diverting traffic off of the interstate at the Black's Creek exit, near milepost 62.

Drivers should expect delays until the interstate reopens.

It is unknown what caused the power lines to fall down onto the freeway.