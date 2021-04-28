Crews working to repair geothermal leak in downtown Boise

Drivers should expect delays at the intersection of Fort and 5th streets after a geothermal leak caused damage to the road.

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District is warning drivers to expect delays in Boise's North End after a geothermal water leak damaged an intersection at Fort and 5th streets.

The leak was first reported on Tuesday.

ACHD says a lane restriction is in place on Fort Street with westbound traffic diverted to the center turn lane through the intersection. There are no restrictions on 5th or Hays streets.



Crews will begin paving the street Wednesday afternoon to complete the pipe repair.

Future roadwork will be required to fix the damage caused by the water leak.

