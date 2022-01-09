x
Crews search for woman, child after vehicle crashes into Snoqualmie River

The vehicle submerged after a crash on SE Fall City-Snoqualmie Road Sunday morning.
Credit: Eastside Fire & Rescue
Rescue crews search for a woman and an 8-year-old boy after their vehicle plunged into the Snoqualmie River near Fall City on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

FALL CITY, Wash. — Crews are searching for a woman and an 8-year-old boy after the vehicle they were in crashed and went into the Snoqualmie River near Fall City Sunday morning.

The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. on SE Fall City - Snoqualmie Road near the Fish Hatchery Road intersection, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue.

The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Carnation man, and an 8-month-old child survived the accident.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson said the driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle while attempting to make a turn in slippery conditions. The driver was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence.

The Fall City Fire Department, Eastside Fire & Rescue, the WSP and the King County Sheriff's Office participated in the search for the woman and child.

