Crews search for woman, child after vehicle crashes into Snoqualmie River

FALL CITY, Wash. — Crews are searching for a woman and an 8-year-old boy after the vehicle they were in crashed and went into the Snoqualmie River near Fall City Sunday morning.
The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. on SE Fall City - Snoqualmie Road near the Fish Hatchery Road intersection, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue.
The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Carnation man, and an 8-month-old child survived the accident.
Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson said the driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle while attempting to make a turn in slippery conditions. The driver was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence.
The Fall City Fire Department, Eastside Fire & Rescue, the WSP and the King County Sheriff's Office participated in the search for the woman and child.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
