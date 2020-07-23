Crews resort to blasting to remove large boulders blocking Highway 95

An ITD spokesperson says they need to break the large boulders into smaller pieces before they can remove them from the roadway.

RIGGINS, Idaho — Crews have begun blasting large boulders at the site of a rock slide that is blocking US Highway 95 south of Riggins.

The Idaho Transportation Department had hoped to reopen a temporary roadway at the base of the slide by this weekend, but that is not likely to happen.

ITD spokeswoman Megan Sausser says some of the bigger boulders are 40-feet across and made of granite. They need to be broke into smaller pieces in order for heavy equipment to remove them out of the area.

On Wednesday, crews worked on removing rock and debris at the base of the slide. Drilling also occurred on the large boulders on the roadway.

Sausser says they hope to have a much better update on the rock removal process on Friday morning. By then, they should have a much better idea how the blasting is going.

At this point, she does not believe the highway will be open before Sunday, and the closure could stretch into next week.

The massive slide of rock, boulders and debris is located at milepost 188, south of Riggins. It happened on July 3.

A temporary road that was built around the slide but it remains closed after a second slide in the area.

Sausser says there has been no significant movement detected on the slope, but it remains unstable. Engineers are monitoring the slope daily.