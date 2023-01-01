Meridian man hit, killed by semi on I-84

Update: A 32-year-old Meridian man was hit by a Buick and a Freightliner semi after he was seen running on I-84 Saturday, according to Idaho State Police.

BOISE, Idaho — A Meridian man was killed Saturday after being hit by a Buick Enclave and a Freightliner semi-truck on Interstate 84 near Eagle Road, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported.

Eastbound I-84 was blocked between State Highway 69 and Exit 46 – Meridian Road and Eagle Road – for more than two hours. According to Idaho 511, the crash was cleared at 2:25 p.m.

Idaho State Police said the 32-year-old Meridian man died at the scene of the crash Saturday.

ISP did not report if the Buick's driver – a 77-year-old Meridian man – or the Freightliner's driver – a 66-year-old Caldwell man – were injured in the incident.

At 2:12 p.m. Saturday, ISP reported both lanes of I-84 were closed in Caldwell between US 20 and Exit 33 due to another crash. As of 2:30 p.m., the left lanes in both directions were still blocked in the area, but all other lanes are open.

Through traffic must keep right. Idaho 511 reports a 27 minute delay for westbound I-84 traffic in Caldwell, with a seven minute delay for eastbound traffic.

Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) cameras show traffic backed up severely on eastbound I-84 at Ten Mile Road:

For real-time updates, check Idaho 511.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

The lanes are open. @ISPHeadquarters https://t.co/hsPntxTsB5 — Idaho State Police District 3 (@ISPWesternIdaho) January 7, 2023

The left lane of westbound and eastbound I84 is blocked. All other lanes open.@ISPHeadquarters https://t.co/1ho6F8TXjo — Idaho State Police District 3 (@ISPWesternIdaho) January 7, 2023

