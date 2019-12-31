BOISE, Idaho — A crash on the westbound Interstate 84, near Nampa, blocked multiple lanes for about an hour on Monday night, according to the Idaho State Police.

Police say the crash happened at mile marker 38, near Nampa.

The crash was beyond the Garrity Boulevard exit and blocked the right two lanes, according to police. The lanes were reopened just after 7 p.m. but drivers should still expect delays.

Idaho State Police did not release how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available.

