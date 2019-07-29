NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash on Interstate 84 at milepost 12, south of New Plymouth, that is blocking all westbound lanes and the left eastbound lane.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Police did not state how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

Drivers should expect delays in the area until the scene is cleared.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is available.