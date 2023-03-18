Crash on I-84 in Meridian snarls eastbound traffic

A crash on eastbound I-84 in Meridian near the Ten Mile Road exit blocked the two left lanes Saturday afternoon. The crash is now clear.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A crash on eastbound Interstate 84 in Meridian near the Ten Mile Road exit severely slowed traffic and blocked the left two lanes Saturday afternoon, Idaho State Police reported.

In a Twitter post around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, ISP said the crash occurred at milepost 42. Idaho State Police are investigating the crash, and an Ada County Sheriff's Office vehicle was on scene.

The Idaho Transportation Department's Idaho 511 map shows the crash has been cleared and traffic is no longer impacted. ISP said all lanes were open as of 5:15 p.m.

Update: all lanes of east bound I84 near Ten Mile are open.@ISPHeadquarters https://t.co/pUBlOx56gM — Idaho State Police District 3 (@ISPWesternIdaho) March 18, 2023

ITD's camera at I-84 and Ten Mile showed eastbound traffic backed up around 4:15 p.m. Saturday:

