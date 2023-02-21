Crash on I-84 near Ada-Canyon county line

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a crash that occurred at about 10:40 Tuesday morning on Interstate 84 near McDermott Road.
The crash occurred on the westbound side of I-84, but ISP posted that the inside lanes in both directions were blocked, referring to the lanes closest to the median.
Information about the number of cars or trucks involved and whether anyone was injured or not are not immediately available, but Ada and Canyon county emergency responders called to the scene were cleared within a few minutes.
This story will be updated as new information is confirmed. For traffic camera pictures and updates on road conditions, check the KTVB.COM traffic section and Idaho 511.
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.