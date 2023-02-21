Crash on I-84 near Ada-Canyon county line

The crash occurred on westbound Interstate 84. Inside lanes in both directions were blocked.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a crash that occurred at about 10:40 Tuesday morning on Interstate 84 near McDermott Road.

The crash occurred on the westbound side of I-84, but ISP posted that the inside lanes in both directions were blocked, referring to the lanes closest to the median.

Information about the number of cars or trucks involved and whether anyone was injured or not are not immediately available, but Ada and Canyon county emergency responders called to the scene were cleared within a few minutes.

Traffic Alert: Idaho State Police is investigating a crash on I84 at milepost 40, near Meridian. The inside lanes on both eastbound and westbound are blocked at this time. @ISPHeadquarters pic.twitter.com/O08fJWxkvr — Idaho State Police District 3 (@ISPWesternIdaho) February 21, 2023

