Crash blocks part of I-84 between Boise and Mountain Home

The crash occurred Tuesday morning on the westbound side between the Port of Entry and Black's Creek Road exit.

BOISE, Idaho — Extreme caution is urged on westbound Interstate 84 between Boise and Mountain Home, where a crash occurred Tuesday morning.

Idaho State Police are at the scene of the crash, between the Boise Port of Entry and Exit 64 (Black's Creek Road).

All westbound lanes were blocked shortly after the crash. As of 9 a.m., the Idaho Transportation Department reported that the right lane of westbound I-84 remained blocked, that drivers should expect delays lasting between 10 and 15 minutes, and that drivers should consider using an alternate route.

The number of vehicles involved in the crash and information about injuries, if any, was not immediately available.

This story will be updated as new information is confirmed.

