CALDWELL - A crash blocked the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 just west of Caldwell Sunday night.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. near the Galloway Road underpass. The road reopened at about 10 p.m.

According to Idaho State Police dispatch, one vehicle was involved in the crash. KTVB has received reports that the vehicle caught fire.

There is no word on if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

