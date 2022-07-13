Crash blocks Idaho Highway 16 south of Emmett

The crash near Sand Hollow Road and Highway 16 occurred Wednesday morning.

EMMETT, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a crash on State Highway 16 that blocked the highway just south of downtown Emmett Wednesday morning.

The crash was first reported shortly after 6 a.m. around milepost 111, which is near Cherry Lane and Sand Hollow Road. Highway 16 has been closed between that area and Jackass Gulch and Old Freezeout roads.

Gem County Fire-EMS posted on Facebook that the highway would "be closed at Grit & Grace until further notice due to a vehicle collision." Grit & Grace is a store near the crash scene.

As of 8:06 a.m., Idaho State Police said the scene had not been cleared and police were waiting for tow trucks. Information about how many people were involved or if anyone has been injured was not immediately available.

This developing story will be updated.

Watch more Local News: