NAMPA, Idaho — Idaho State Police are responding to a car accident at mile marker 34 on Interstate 84, near the Karcher exit in Nampa.

Police say all eastbound lanes on the interstate are closed and all traffic is being diverted off I-84 at the Karcher exit.

Officials did not state how many vehicles were involved, if there were any injuries, or when lanes will be reopened, as officers just arrived at the scene.

It is unknown at this time how the crash happened.

The crash happened at around 3 p.m. Saturday.

Drivers should expect significant delays until the crash is cleared.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available.

